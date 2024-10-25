Vision Inc. Introduces Convenient WiFi Pickup at Hiroshima Airport

Vision, Inc. ( Japan) (JP:9416) has released an update.

Vision Inc. has launched ‘Smart Pickup’ Lockers at Hiroshima Airport, allowing customers to easily pick up and return their GLOBAL WiFi® and NINJA WiFi® rental devices without waiting in line. This move aims to enhance convenience for travelers using Japan’s largest regional airport in Western Honshu, known for its high passenger volume and proximity to significant tourist sites. The company plans to continue expanding these services to improve global mobile internet access.

For further insights into JP:9416 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.