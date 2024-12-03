Vision Inc. Expands GLOBAL WiFi® Services at Fukuoka Airport

Vision, Inc. ( Japan) (JP:9416) has released an update.

Vision Inc. has reopened its ‘GLOBAL WiFi®’ store at Fukuoka Airport’s International Terminal, expanding its space alongside the terminal’s recent renovations. The store offers convenient access to Wi-Fi services for travelers, including a 24-hour ‘Smart Pickup’ option. This move aims to enhance customer experience by providing seamless mobile internet connectivity.

