Vision Inc. Expands GLOBAL WiFi® 5G Services Globally

Vision, Inc. ( Japan) (JP:9416) has released an update.

Vision Inc. has expanded its GLOBAL WiFi® Ultra-High-Speed 5G Unlimited Plans to cover 50 countries and regions, including new additions like Guam and Saudi Arabia. This expansion allows travelers to enjoy unlimited data usage without the worry of capacity limits, enhancing connectivity for both tourism and business purposes.

