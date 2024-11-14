Vision Inc. Enhances Global WiFi with Lost Item Service

News & Insights

Vision, Inc. ( Japan) (JP:9416) has released an update.

Vision Inc. has introduced a new service called ‘Support for Finding Valuables’ for its GLOBAL WiFi® users, which helps travelers locate lost items like passports and wallets using QR codes. This service is available in over 200 countries and regions, enhancing safety and convenience for those using Vision’s Wi-Fi rental services while abroad.

