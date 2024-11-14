Vision Inc. Enhances Global WiFi with Lost Item Service

Vision, Inc. ( Japan) (JP:9416) has released an update.

Vision Inc. has introduced a new service called ‘Support for Finding Valuables’ for its GLOBAL WiFi® users, which helps travelers locate lost items like passports and wallets using QR codes. This service is available in over 200 countries and regions, enhancing safety and convenience for those using Vision’s Wi-Fi rental services while abroad.

For further insights into JP:9416 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.