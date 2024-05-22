Vision Deal HK Schedules 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions

Vision Deal HK Acquisition Corp. Class A (HK:7827) has released an update.

Vision Deal HK Acquisition Corp. announces its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in Hong Kong on June 28, 2024, with agendas including the approval of financial statements, the re-appointment of auditors, and amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf, and all resolutions will be decided by poll with results published online. Notably, the amendments will modernize the company’s communication with members by allowing notices to be sent through various digital means and posted on the company’s website.

