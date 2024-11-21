Vision Deal HK Plans EGM for De-SPAC Extension

Vision Deal HK Acquisition Corp. Class A (HK:7827) has released an update.

Vision Deal HK Acquisition Corp. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 6, 2024, to discuss extending the deadline for their De-SPAC Transaction by six months. This extension aims to provide the company with more time to finalize the transaction, a crucial step for investors keeping a close watch on the company’s strategic moves. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, either in person or by proxy.

