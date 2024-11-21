News & Insights

Stocks

Vision Deal HK Plans EGM for De-SPAC Extension

November 21, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vision Deal HK Acquisition Corp. Class A (HK:7827) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vision Deal HK Acquisition Corp. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 6, 2024, to discuss extending the deadline for their De-SPAC Transaction by six months. This extension aims to provide the company with more time to finalize the transaction, a crucial step for investors keeping a close watch on the company’s strategic moves. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, either in person or by proxy.

For further insights into HK:7827 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.