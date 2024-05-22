News & Insights

Vision Deal HK Announces Shareholders’ Meeting

May 22, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

Vision Deal HK Acquisition Corp. Class A (HK:7827) has released an update.

Vision Deal HK Acquisition Corp. has announced a Class B Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for June 28, 2024, following its annual general meeting. The agenda includes re-election of key board members and fixing director remuneration, with voting conducted by poll. Shareholders may appoint proxies to vote in their stead, with registration for the meeting closing on June 21, 2024.

