Visiomed Group SA Announces Major Debt Reduction

May 31, 2024 — 02:12 am EDT

Visiomed Group SA (FR:ALVMG) has released an update.

Visiomed Group SA has announced a considerable reduction in its financial debt to 5.7 million euros, achieved through the support of its main shareholder, Perpetua Capital, which involved the cancellation of interest and repayment of capital by offsetting debt with share options. This strategic financial move also results in an increase in the company’s share capital and positions Visiomed Group for stronger investment potential in innovative health technologies.

