Visible Gold Mines Raises Funds via Private Placement

November 07, 2024 — 06:13 pm EST

Visible Gold Mines (TSE:VGD) has released an update.

Visible Gold Mines has successfully closed a private placement, raising $150,000 through the issuance of 2 million units at $0.075 each. The proceeds will support general administrative activities and exploration of their mining properties in Québec. CEO Martin Dallaire’s participation in this transaction increases his stake to 14.14% of the company’s common shares.

