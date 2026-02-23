Markets

Visible Gold Mines Names Jean-Marc Lacoste CEO

February 23, 2026 — 08:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGMIF, VGD.V), on Monday announced the appointment of Jean-Marc Lacoste as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective immediately.

Lacoste will take over from Martin Dallaire, who will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Lacoste brings more than 20 years of experience in the gold sector and previously served as President and CEO of Monarch Gold Corp., and Monarch Mining Corp.

Visible Gold Mines closed trading at CAD 0.1800 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

