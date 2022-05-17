Vishay's (VSH) New Sfernice PEP Enriches Resistor Segment

Vishay Intertechnology VSH released a high precision thin film wraparound chip resistor named the Vishay Sfernice PEP.

The chip resistor offers higher power ratings in smaller case sizes for miniaturization and minimizes the mechanical stress on the solder joints.

Further, the resistor operates over a broad temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C and provides a wide resistance range from 39 Ω to 900 kΩ.

With this latest launch, Vishay is likely to gain solid momentum in the industrial, military and aerospace applications.

Resistor Segment in Focus

The recent move bodes well for VSH’s strengthening efforts toward expanding its resistor offerings.

In addition to Vishay Sfernice PEP launch, VSH introduced a high precision thin film wraparound chip resistor to cater to the applications in the aerospace, industrial, medical and military markets.

Further, Vishay reached an agreement to acquire Barry Industries, a manufacturer of semiconductor packaging and resistive components, in exchange for $21-million cash. With the acquisition of Barry Industries, VSH aims to expand its portfolio of high-frequency and high-power resistor technologies.

Vishayalso enhanced the Vishay Draloric RCC1206 e3 thick film chip resistor, rendering a higher power rating of 0.5 W in the 1206 case size.

These efforts are likely to continue strengthening the resistor segment, which has become an integral part of the company.

Notably, the segment generated revenues of $207 million in the first-quarter of 2022, which accounted for 24% of total revenues. Also, segment revenues increased 10.9% year over year.

Expansion of Solution Suite

Vishay has been making strong efforts over time to expand its overall portfolio of offerings on the back of product introductions. The recent move is a step to that end.

In addition, Vishay introduced the NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series of Automotive Grade and glass-protected NTC thermistors with new electrical resistance values.

Further, VSH unveiled an AEC-Q200 qualified charging resistor, featuring wirewound technology in standard package size.

Management also launched the fourth generation of 600 V E Series power MOSFETs, providing high efficiency for telecom, server and datacenter power-supply applications.

Further, Vishay launched IHPT-1411AF-AB0, its new customizable haptic feedback actuator, converting electrical energy into a mechanical pulse or vibration for touch-based interaction.

We believe, these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain the momentum in the various end-markets served.

