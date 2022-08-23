Vishay's (VSH) New Products Aid Discrete Semiconductor Portfolio

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand its discrete offerings in a bid to bolster its presence in the booming semiconductor industry.



The unveiling of four FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Ultrafast rectifiers in the TO-244 package by the company is a testament to the same.



New rectifiers, namely VS-VS5HD240CW60, VS-VS5HD300CW60, VS-VS5HD480CW60 and VS-VS5HD600CW60, are designed to offer lower conduction, while maintaining low reverse recovery losses.



The rectifiers are well-equipped to boost the efficiency of medium frequency power converters, and hard- and soft-switched or resonant designs. These also offer a fast recovery time down to 52 ns and an operating temperature up to +175 °C.



All these above-mentioned features are likely to help Vishay gain strong traction in industrial applications.

Growth Prospects

The introduction of rectifiers expands Vishay’s diode offerings, which have become an integral part of its discrete semiconductor business.



In second-quarter 2022, diodes generated revenues of $192 million (22% of the total revenues), up 14% from the year-ago quarter. Vishay’s strong momentum across the automotive and industrial markets with diodes remained a positive.



We believe that expanding offerings would continue to aid Vishay in expanding its presence in the global diodes market, which, per a report from Mordor Intelligence, is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2027.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest launch bodes well for Vishay’s strong efforts toward enriching its product menu.



Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently unveiled two IHDM edge-wound, through-hole inductors in the 1107 case for commercial applications.



It introduced a series of surface-mount TRANSZORB bidirectional transient voltage suppressors for automotive, industrial and telecom applications.

VSH released a high-precision thin film wraparound chip resistor named the Vishay Sfernice PEP. The chip resistor offers higher power ratings in smaller case sizes for miniaturization and minimizes the mechanical stress on solder joints.



Vishay introduced an AEC-Q200-qualified charging resistor, featuring wire-wound technology in a standard package size.



We believe, these endeavors will continue to shape the company’s growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets that it serves.

