Vishay's (VSH) New Inductor Boosts Passive Component Offering

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand the passive electronic components portfolio by focusing on inductor offerings.



The unveiling of IHXL-1500VZ-51, a through-hole inductor with shielded and composite construction, by the company is a testament to the same.



Notably, the new product offers continuous high-temperature operation upto +155°C. Moreover, it is well-equipped to provide inductance within 0.68 μH to 3.3 μH.



Further, it providesa 420 A saturation current for 30% inductance reduction in a compact 1500 case size. Also, it delivers a soft saturation of 20% at 195% of rated current, while handling high-transient current spikes without hard saturation.



Additionally, IHXL-1500VZ-51, which is RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock.



Notably, Vishay is likely to gain strong traction among the renewable energy, industrial, and telecom applications on the back of its latest device, which provides very low typical DCR down to 0.12 mΩ.

Inductor Market Holds Promise

Vishay is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing proliferation of applications related to passive electronic component devices and increasing demand for sophisticated electronic component designs.



Further, its expanding inductor portfolio will likely benefit from the emerging need for conservation of energy in the form of magnetic field, especially in industries like power, automotive, consumer electronics, military & defense, and RF & telecommunication.



Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the global inductor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025to hit $5.5 billion by 2025.



According to a report from Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2027 by witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% between 2020 and 2027.



Vishay is likely to penetrate the market rapidly on the back of its new through-hole inductor, which is capable of replacing much larger competing solutions in high-current input filters and DC/DC converters used inhigh-temperature industrial, solar and wind-power applications.



Also, IHXL-1500VZ-51 is ideal for switching regulators, correction chokes and telecom base station power supplies.

Expanding Passive Component Offerings

Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently rolled out a series of aluminum electrolytic capacitors namely BC components 190 RTL, which combines high ripple currents up to 3.36 A with high-temperature operation to +125 °C.



Further, the company unveiled a high-current inductor called IHVR-4024KE-51, which is ideal for use in high-frequency DC/DC converters as it provides 50% lower DCR than typical power inductors.



We believe that the above-mentioned strong endeavors are likely to expand its presence in the passive electronic components market.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Vishay currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader computer and technology sector are KLA Corporation KLAC, TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL and Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD. All three companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for KLA, TE Connectivity and Mettler-Toledo are pegged at 11.56%, 10.41% and 12.1%, respectively.

