Vishay's (VSH) New Devices Lift Discrete Semiconductor Portfolio

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand its discrete offerings to bolster its presence in the booming semiconductor industry.



The unveiling of two short wavelength ultraviolet-emitting diodes in a ceramic and quartz-based package by the company is a testament to the same.



New diodes — VLMU35CR40-275-120 and VLMU35CR41-275-120 — are designed to offer DC forward current up to 300 mA, forward voltage down to 5.2 V, an emission angle of ± 60° and a high typical radiant power of 37 mW at 250 mA.



The devices provide a wavelength range between 265 nm and 280 nm, and a high sterilization efficiency. These are designed to replace low-pressure UVC mercury tubes in compact designs.



All the above-mentioned features make the new diodes ideal for sterilization devices required for earbuds, water bottles, refrigerators, air purifiers, medical instruments, coffee machines, ATMs and vacuum cleaners, to name a few.



The latest move is expected to boost the prospects of Vishay across the medical, industrial and consumer sectors.



This, in turn, is likely to aid Vishay in winning investors’ confidence in the days ahead.



Coming to the price performance, Vishay has lost 14.2% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s decline of 4.1%

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Growth Prospects

The latest move expands Vishay’s diode offerings, which have become an integral part of its discrete semiconductor business.



In second-quarter 2022, diodes generated revenues of $192 million (22% of the total revenues), up 14% from the year-ago quarter. Vishay’s strong momentum across the automotive and industrial markets with diodes remained a positive.



We believe that expanding offerings would continue to aid Vishay in expanding its presence in the global diodes market, which, per a report from Mordor Intelligence, is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2027.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest launch bodes well for Vishay’s strong efforts to enhance its products.



Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently unveiled two IHDM edge-wound, through-hole inductors in the 1107 case for commercial applications.



It introduced a series of surface-mount TRANSZORB bidirectional transient voltage suppressors for automotive, industrial and telecom applications.



VSH released a high-precision thin-film wraparound chip resistor named the Vishay Sfernice PEP. The chip resistor offers higher power ratings in smaller case sizes for miniaturization and minimizes the mechanical stress on solder joints.



Vishay introduced an AEC-Q200-qualified charging resistor, featuring the wire-wound technology in a standard package size.



We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape the company’s growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets that it serves.

