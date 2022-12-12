Vishay's (VSH) Launch of New Modules Expands Diodes Offerings

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand its discrete offerings to bolster its presence in the booming semiconductor industry.



The unveiling of three new series of 130 A to 300 A three-phase bridge power modules in the ultra-compact MTC package by the company is a testament to the same.



New power modules — 130 A VS-131MT…C, 160 A VS-161MT…C and 300 A VS-301MT…C — feature blocking voltages of 1600 V and 1800 V. They also offer 3600 VRMS isolation voltage and low forward voltages down to 1.54 V.



Further, these modules offer rugged design while their highly conductive MTC package delivers excellent thermal behavior, which makes them ideal for line-frequency input rectification in welding machines, switch mode power supplies, plasma cutting, battery chargers and motor control.



With all these features and benefits, Vishay is likely to gain strong traction in heavy-duty industrial applications.



Also, the latest move adds strength to the company’s diodes product line.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Growth Prospects

The latest move expands Vishay’s diode offerings, which have become an integral part of its discrete semiconductor business.



In third-quarter 2022, diodes generated revenues of $209 million (23% of total revenues), up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



The company’s deepening focus on its semiconductor business as well as its strong product line is likely to continue aiding its financial performance in the days ahead.



This in turn is likely to aid it in winning investors’ confidence in the near term.



Vishay has gained 1% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s decline of 20.6%.



Moreover, we believe that expanding diodes offerings would continue to aid Vishay in expanding its presence in the global diodes market, which, per a report from Mordor Intelligence, is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2027.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest launch added strength to its overall product portfolio.



Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently introduced a linear optocoupler - VOA300, which is an automotive-grade device offering an industry-high isolation voltage of 5300 Vrms.



Further, Vishay recently acquired MaxPower Semiconductor, a fabless power semiconductor provider. The acquisition helped Vishay enhance its MOSFET product offerings.



Vishay also launched four FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast rectifiers to strengthen its discrete semiconductor portfolio.



VSH also unveiled three inductors designed to save board space and increase efficiency in IoT devices and portable electronics.



Additionally, Vishay’s launch of 15 Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers remains noteworthy. Also, the introduction of its two short-wavelength ultraviolet-emitting diodes, namely VLMU35CR40-275-120 and VLMU35CR41-275-120, in a ceramic and quartz-based package is a positive.



We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape Vishay’s growth trajectory and sustain momentum in its various end markets.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Asure Software ASUR, Agilent Technologies A and AMETEK AME. While Asure Software sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Agilent Technologies and AMETEK carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Asure Software has lost 10.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.



Agilent Technologies has lost 7.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for A is currently projected at 10%.



AMETEK has lost 5.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is currently projected at 9.7%.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.