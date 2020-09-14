Vishay's MKP1848H DC-Link Boosts Passive Components Portfolio

Vishay Intertechnology VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand its capacitors portfolio in a bid to strengthen its passive electronic components offerings.



The recent launch of a new series of Automotive Grade DC-Link metallized polypropylene film capacitors— MKP1848H DC-Link — is a testament to the abovementioned fact.



Notably, the new film capacitors provide high robustness under high humidity, and have withstood temperature humidity bias (THB) testing.



Further, these capacitors are halogen-free, RoHS-compliant and AEC-Q200 qualified that offer stable capacitance ranging from 1 µF to 80 µF.



Also, MKP1848H DC-Link can withstand harsh environmental conditions with the aid of its ability to provide low ESRdown to 3 mΩ.



Following this launch, the company is expected to gain strong traction across out-of-doors andother harsh environments applications.

Move to Benefit

The latest move marks the expansion of film capacitors portfolio. This, in turn, positions Vishay well to capitalize on growing demand for this kind of electrical capacitors worldwide.



According to a report from Allied Market Research, the global market for film capacitors is expected to hit $2.6 billion by 2026 by witnessing a CAGR of 2.5% over a period of 2019 and 2026.



Increasing requirement of film capacitors in electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle and consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets and laptops are driving growth in this particular market.



We believe Vishay is well-poised to rapidly penetrate the global film capacitor market on the back of its new launch.



Notably, MKP1848H DC-Link is ideal for usage in industrial power supplies, motor drives, DC/DC converters, automotive on- and off-board chargers; welding equipment, auxiliary power supplies in wind energy generators, UPS and power converters for solar farms.

Expanding Passive Components Portfolio

The latest Automotive Grade DC-Link metallized polypropylene film capacitor expands the company’s passive components portfolio.



Apart from this, Vishay recently unveiled two new series of miniature axial aluminum electrolytic capacitors namely 125 ALS and 126 ALX, which are ideal for smoothing, filtering, and buffering in power supplies for automotive, industrial, and telecommunications applications.



Further, the company rolled out a new Automotive Grade low profile, high current dual inductor in the 2525 case size namely IHLD-2525GG-5A. Notably, it features two inductors in one package, which makes it ideal for Class D audio amplifiers.



Additionally, the company expanded the case size options of its TNPW e3 series of Automotive Grade high stability thin film flat chip resistors by adding a new device in the compact 0201 case size.



We believe that a broadening passive component portfolio is likely to accelerate revenue generation in the near term.

