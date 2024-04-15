Vishay (VSH) Unveils Voltage Suppressors, Expands Portfolio

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand its discrete offerings in a bid to bolster its presence in the semiconductor industry.



The unveiling of four series of surface-mount transient voltage suppressors (TVS), namely 6DFNxxA, 6DFNxxxCA, T6NxxA and T6NxxxCA, is a testament to the same.



These devices are industrial-grade TRANSZORB and Automotive Grade PAR TVSs that come in the low profile DFN3820A package, which feature a compact 3.8 mm by 2.0 mm footprint, and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm.



Notably, these TVSs feature a peak pulse power of 600 W at 10/1000 μs and low leakage current down to 1 μA, which make them capable of providing space-saving solutions for automotive, computer, consumer and industrial applications.

More precisely, 6DFNxxA and 6DFNxxxCA devices are capable of offering signal line protection in server power modules, digital media controllers, and AV signal extenders for computer and consumer applications.



Meanwhile, T6NxxA and T6NxxxCA PAR TVSs are designed for automotive load dump protection in advanced driver assistance, battery management, electric power steering, and infotainment systems, central control units, on-board chargers, DC/DC converters and traction inverters, and electrical motor drives.



Vishay is expected to gain solid momentum with the new devices as they are well-equipped to protect sensitive electronic equipment against voltage transients induced by inductive load switching and lightning.

Expanding Portfolio

The latest move bodes well for the company’s continuous efforts to strengthen its overall product portfolio.



Recently, Vishay introduced two panel potentiometers, namely P16F and PA16F, to expand its knob potentiometer offerings. The company is expected to gain solid traction across the industrial and audio applications with the new devices, as they eliminate the need to purchase and assemble a separate knob, thus aiding design simplification and cost optimization.



It expanded its PTCEL series with the launch of inrush current limiting positive temperature coefficient thermistors. These devices offer high-voltage and energy handling capabilities, with R25 values ranging from 60 Ω to 1 kΩ, energy handling up to 240 J, and a heat capacity of 2.3 J/K.



Further, Vishay upgraded its family of infrared transceiver modules, namely TFBS4xx and TFDU4xx, with its in-house integrated circuit and surface emitter chip technology in order to expand its optoelectronics offerings.



Vishay also launched Siliconix SiZF4800LDT, an 80 V symmetric dual n-channel power MOSFET that enhances power density, efficiency and thermal performance, reduces component counts, and simplifies designs.



Strength in the company’s overall portfolio offerings will likely aid its top-line performance in the upcoming period.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties and a softening demand environment across industrial end markets remain major concerns for the company. Vishay’s shares have lost 8.6% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 11.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $733.19 million, indicating a year-over-year fall of 15.8%.

