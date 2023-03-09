Vishay (VSH) Unveils New Devices, Expands Resistor Offerings

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH has rolled out a new series of automotive-grade thick film chip resistors - Vishay Techno CDMA. This is a testament to its strong focus toward strengthening resistors offerings.



Notably, the new series comprises two resistors integrated into a single package with a 5 mm creepage distance. Further, these devices feature high working voltages up to 1415 V and come in a compact 2512 case size.



The underlined series comes with a wide resistance range from 500 kΩ to 50 MΩ. Further, it offers maximum standard resistance ratio to 600:1, tolerances down to ± 0.5% and TCR tracking as low as ± 10 ppm/°C.



The latest move of the company is likely to drive momentum across automotive and industrial applications, as the new resistors are capable of lowering component counts and placement costs while reducing PCB sizes.



More precisely, the underlined resistors are ideal for voltage monitoring and overvoltage protection in high-power DC/DC converters and inverters, on-board chargers and battery management systems in electric vehicles and industrial equipment.

Resistor Market Holds Promise

The chip resistor market is riding on the growing proliferation of consumer electronic devices globally. Further, increasing demand for smartphones and the growing proliferation of Internet of Things and cloud computing are spiking the demand for chip resistors.



Additionally, solid adoption of AI and rapid deployment of 5G are accelerating the need for these resistors further.



Additionally, the emergence of hybrid electric vehicles and rising adoption remain key catalysts in the chip resistor market. We believe the latest launch makes Vishay well poised to capitalize on these opportunities.



According to a report from Research Dive, theglobal marketfor chip resistors is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% between 2021 and 2028.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest move is in sync with the company’s growing efforts toward expanding its overall product portfolio.



Apart from the latest introduction, Vishay recently upgraded its TSOP2xxx, TSOP4xxx, TSOP57xxx, TSOP6xxx and TSOP77xxx series of Infrared Receiver (IR) modules with the new Cyllene 2 IC.



Vishay unveiled three new series of automotive-grade surface-mount standard rectifiers, 2 A SE20Nx, 3 A SE30Nx and 4 A SE40Nx. Further, these devices offer improved reverse recovery energy and fast recovery time and can also be utilized as high-frequency rectifiers for bootstrap driver functionality.



Additionally, it rolled out two new 30 V symmetric dual n-channel power MOSFETs, SiZF5300DT and SiZF5302DT, which can be used in place of two discrete devices in the PowerPAK 1212 package.



Further, the company introduced three new series of 130 A to 300 A three-phase bridge power modules in the ultra-compact MTC package that delivers reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.



We believe that the above-mentioned endeavors will continue to shape the company’s growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end markets.



However, Vishay is currently suffering from coronavirus-led supply-chain constraints, consumer market softness and impacts of geo-political tensions.

