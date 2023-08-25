Vishay (VSH) Unveils Haptic Actuators, Boosts Inductors Line

Vishay Intertechnology VSH unveiled a new series of IHPT solenoid-based haptic actuators in a bid to strengthen its passive component offerings.



Further, the company has joined forces with Immersion Corporation to combine the new series of actuators with the latter’s patent licenses for haptic technology.



This partnership not only simplifies the design-in process for the newly released devices but also eliminates the need for separate licenses for haptic effects implementation.



Notably, the first device in the new series, IHPT1411, offers a 120 N force level. It also features high impulse vibrations for clear tactile feedback in noisy environments.



Moreover, the IHPT actuators, operating on 12 V systems with IC driving circuits, reduce costs for haptic experiences in various end products like LCD touchscreens, touch panels, buttons, rotary knobs, joysticks and other human machine interfaces.



We note that VSH remains well-poised to receive strong traction among automotive and commercial applications like LCD touchscreens, touch panels, buttons, rotary knobs, joysticks and other human machine interfaces, on the back of the latest move.



Further, the move has strengthened Vishay’s inductor offerings.

Growth Prospects

The aforementioned move positions the company well to expand its footprint in the global inductors market.



According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the global inductors market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% over the 2021-2026 period.



Further, a report from Future Market Insights indicates that the market is expected to reach $21.4 billion by 2032. Moreover, the market demand for inductors is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032.



The company's latest launch can be seen as a strategy to address the current weakness in the Inductors segment caused by volume increases and higher pricing.



In second-quarter 2023, the Inductors segment generated revenues of $89.2 million (10% of total revenues), down 0.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest move is in sync with the company’s growing efforts toward expanding its overall product portfolio.



Apart from the latest launch, Vishay recently debuted R3T2FPHM3, a two-in-one standard rectifier and transient voltage suppressor device for automotive applications.



Further, Vishay introduced VCNT2030, a new reflective optical sensor offering power efficiency, increased distance sensing and space-saving capabilities for industrial, computer, consumer and mobility applications.



We believe that increasing product launches will continue to bolster Vishay’s portfolio offerings, which, in turn, will continue to help it sustain momentum among customers. This is likely to aid its financial performance in the days ahead, which will instill investor optimism in the stock.



For third-quarter 2023, Vishay expects total revenues to be $840-$880 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $859.2 million.



Notably, Vishay has gained 24.4% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the industry’s decline of 19.3%.

