Vishay (VSH) Unveils an Optocoupler, Expands Portfolio

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand its discrete offerings to bolster its presence in the booming semiconductor industry.



The unveiling of the linear optocoupler VOA300 is a testament to the same. VOA300 is an automotive-grade device offering an industry-high isolation voltage of 5300 Vrms.



Additionally, VOA300 offers low-power consumption of < 15 mW, high-gain linearity of ± 0.25 % and low input-output capacitance of 1 pF typical.



It also provides a fast response time, increased transfer gain stability of ± 0.005 %/°C typical and a single-ended output for design flexibility.



We note that Vishay is likely to gain momentum among applications in harsh industrial environments with the latest optocoupler, as it features an operating temperature range of up to +125 °C.



Moreover, it offers reliable and fast data transfers at the rate of 1.4 MHz, making it ideal for galvanically-isolated current and voltage measurement in electric vehicles, such as on-board chargers, traction inverters and DC/DC converters.

Key Prospects

All the above-mentioned features of VCNT2025X01 make Vishay well-positioned to gain solid momentum among automotive, smart home, industrial and office applications.



With these various use cases, the launch of VOA300 is expected to strengthen Vishay’s presence in the growing optocoupler market.



Per a Mordor Intelligence report, this market is anticipated to hit $4.26 billion by 2026, seeing a CAGR of 8.8% between 2021 and 2026.



Moreover, the latest move bodes well for VSH’s deepening focus on expanding its optoelectronics portfolio.



Hence, an expanding optoelectronics portfolio will aid Vishay in capitalizing on the growth opportunities in the booming optoelectronics market. Per a Research and Markets report, the market size is expected to see a CAGR of 10.2% between 2021 and 2026, and reach $9.8 billion by 2026.



We believe, Vishay’s growing prospects in this promising market are likely to aid it in winning investors’ confidence in the days ahead.



Vishay has lost 14.2% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s decline of 4.1%.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest launch added strength to its overall product portfolio.



Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently acquired MaxPower Semiconductor, a fabless power semiconductor provider. The acquisition helped Vishay enhance its MOSFET product offerings.



Vishay also launched four FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast rectifiers to strengthen its discrete semiconductor portfolio.



VSH also unveiled three inductors designed to save board space and increase efficiency in IoT devices and portable electronics.



Additionally, Vishay’s launch of 15 Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers remains noteworthy. Also, the introduction of its two short-wavelength ultraviolet-emitting diodes, namely VLMU35CR40-275-120 and VLMU35CR41-275-120, in a ceramic and quartz-based package is a positive.



We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape Vishay’s growth trajectory and sustain momentum in its various end markets.

