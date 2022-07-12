Vishay (VSH) Unveils an Optical Sensor, Expands Portfolio

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH has rolled out an optical sensor — VCNT2025X01 — in a bid to expand its discrete semiconductor offerings.



The new sensor is infused with the infrared emitter, silicon phototransistor detector and daylight blocking filter.



It is designed to deliver enhanced performance, with a higher current transfer ratio (CTR) and operating temperature than previous generation solutions.



Precisely, it provides a CTR of 33% under test conditions by offering a detection range of 0.3 mm to 4.5 mm, an emitter wavelength of 940 nm, and a typical output current of 6.6 mA.



VCNT2025X01 comes in a miniature 2.5 mm by 2.0 mm by 0.6 mm surface-mount package.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Growth Prospects

All the above-mentioned features of VCNT2025X01 make Vishay well-positioned to gain solid momentum among automotive, smart home, industrial and office applications.



The sensor is designed to serve as a space-saving solution for optical switching in automotive electronic systems, office equipment, and home appliances; optical encoding in industrial automation systems; and paper presence detection in printers and copy machines.



With these various use cases, the launch of VCNT2025X01 is expected to strengthen Vishay’s presence in the growing optical sensor market.



According to a report from Mordor Intelligence, this market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.3% between 2021 and 2026.



The latest move bodes well for the company’s deepening focus on expanding its optoelectronics portfolio.



Hence, an expanding optoelectronics portfolio will aid the company in capitalizing on the growth prospects in the booming optoelectronics market, which, per a report from Research and Markets, is expected to see a CAGR of 10.2% between 2021 and 2026, and reach $9.8 billion by 2026.

Expansion of Product Portfolio

The latest launch bodes well for Vishay’s strong efforts toward enriching its product menu.



Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently expanded its passive component portfolio by rolling out a leadless NTC thermistor die — NTCC201E4 — with the help of which it is well-poised to gain strong traction among automotive and alternative energy applications.



Further, it unveiled a series of surface-mount TRANSZORB bidirectional transient voltage suppressors for automotive, industrial and telecom applications.



VSH released a high-precision thin-film wraparound chip resistor named the Vishay Sfernice PEP. The chip resistor offers higher power ratings in smaller case sizes for miniaturization and minimizes the mechanical stress on solder joints.



Vishay introduced an AEC-Q200-qualified charging resistor, featuring wire-wound technology in standard package size.



VSH also unveiled the latest device in its fourth-generation 600 V E Series power MOSFETs, providing high efficiency for telecom, server and data center power-supply applications.



We believe that these endeavors would continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end markets it serves.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Aspen Technology AZPN, Agilent Technologies A and Analog Devices ADI. While Aspen technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Agilent Technologies and Analog Devices carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aspen technology has returned 23.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AZPN is currently projected at 18.4%.



Analog Devices has lost 16% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADI is currently projected at 12.3%.



Agilent Technologies has lost 22.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for A is currently projected at 10%.

