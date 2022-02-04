Vishay (VSH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Vishay Intertechnology VSH is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects revenues between $805 million and $845 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $825 million, indicating growth of 23.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 62 cents, which suggests a surge of 121.4% from the year-ago value. Also, the estimated figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed on another occasion, with the average negative surprise being 0.1%.

Factors to Consider

During the fourth quarter, Vishay is likely to have gained across end-markets served from a robust portfolio of resistors, inductors, capacitors, diodes, MOSFETs and opto products.

Robustness in the resistor product line is anticipated to have continued aiding the auto industrial, mill and medical market segments.

The company’s capacitor business holds a strong position in American and European markets. This is expected to have remained a positive factor in the to-be-reported quarter.

The rising adoption of MOSFETs in automotive is expected to have continued benefiting its performance in the quarter under review.

The growing demand for Opto electronic offerings is anticipated to have contributed well to the top line in the fourth quarter.

Strength in industrial markets is expected to have continued driving the company’s performance in all regions served.

Factory automation, power transmission systems and alternative energy systems are expected to have boosted the industrial sector in the quarter under review.

Further, the rising demand for 5G base station equipment is anticipated to have propelled the telecom sector.

Strengthening global distribution due to an increase in orders might have benefited Vishay’s to-be-reported quarterly performance.

Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to have been headwinds. Also, supply-chain constraints might have remained concerns.

Further, sluggishness in the automotive sector is likely to have affected the company’s quarterly performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vishay this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Endava DAVA has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Endava is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA’s earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 55.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Monolithic Power Systems is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPWR’s earnings is pegged at $1.87 per share, which suggests an increase of 42.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Analog Devices is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, which suggests an increase of 24.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

