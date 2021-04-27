Vishay (VSH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is slated to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 4.



For the first quarter, the company projects revenues of $765 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is also pegged at $765 million, indicating growth of 24.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 45 cents, which suggests a surge of 114.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three ofthe trailing four quarters, while matched the same once. The company has an average earnings surprise of 66.78%.

Factors at Play

Vishay’s strong product portfolio is likely to have continued aiding its performance across the end markets in the first quarter.



The company’s resistors product line, which contributes the most to its total revenues,is likely to have maintained its momentum in the to-be-reported quarter on the back of strong momentum across automotive, industrial, military and medical markets.



Further, solid adoption of MOSFETs, driven by improving automotive space and demand environment, is expected to have benefited the company’s top line in the quarter under review.



Furthermore, Vishay’s strengthening presence in the industrial market is expected to have accelerated its revenue generation from the Diodes product line.



Also, robust Optoelectronic offerings are anticipated to have contributed well to the top line of the company in the first quarter.



Apart from this, growing robotics, lighting and energy metering sectors are likely to have favored Vishay in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



Furthermore, strong demand for energy infrastructures, industrial and automotive electronic equipment is expected to have benefited the company’s performance in Asia in the quarter under discussion.



Moreover, the impacts of prospects related to general electrification of the vehicles and 5G technology are anticipated to get reflected in the company’s first-quarter results.

However, the coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty and economic volatility are expected to have been headwinds for the company.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predictsan earnings beat for Vishay this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Vishay has an Earnings ESP of +5.22% and a Zacks Rank #2 currently.

