Vishay (VSH) Soars 22.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Vishay Intertechnology VSH shares rallied 22.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 38% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing was likely driven by a broader market rally following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of pausing the reciprocal tariffs for 90 days. However, a baseline tariff of 10% on imports would continue to apply.

This chipmaker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -113.6%. Revenues are expected to be $710 million, down 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Vishay, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VSH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Vishay is part of the Zacks Semiconductor - Discretes industry. Wolfspeed WOLF, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 11.5% higher at $2.43. WOLF has returned -59.9% in the past month.

For Wolfspeed , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.82. This represents a change of -32.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Wolfspeed currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wolfspeed (WOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.