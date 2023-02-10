Vishay (VSH) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share, which rose 11.3% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5%.



Revenues of $855.3 million increased 1.4% year over year. The figure came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $881 million.



Top line growth was driven by a strong demand environment and an ongoing mega-electrification trend across the automotive and industrial end-markets.



Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 0.94 at the end of the third quarter.

Operating Details

In fourth-quarter 2022, the gross margin was 29.1%, expanding 180 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $113.8 million, increasing 5.1% year over year. As a percentage of the total revenues, the figure expanded 50 bps from the year-ago quarter to 13.3%.



The operating margin expanded 140 bps on a year-over-year basis to 15.8%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $610.8 million, down from $734.9 million as of Oct 1, 2022.



Long-term debt was $500.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $458.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022.



The company generated $166.5 million in cash from operations in the reported quarter, down from $209.5 million in the previous quarter.



In the fourth quarter, capital expenditures were $153.1 million. Also, free cash flow was $14.1 million.



Vishay returned $42.4 million to its stockholders, of which $14.1 million was paid out as dividends and $28.3 million was stock repurchased

Guidance

For first-quarter 2023, Vishay expects total revenues of $825-$865 million.



VSH anticipates a first-quarter gross margin of 28% (+/-50 bps).

