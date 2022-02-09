Vishay (VSH) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and surged 121.4% year over year. However, the figure fell 1.6% sequentially.



Revenues of $843.1 million increased 26.4% year over year and 3.6% from the previous quarter. Further, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $825 million.



The strong performance of resistor, inductor, diode, MOSFET, capacitor and opto product lines drove year-over-year revenues growth in the reported quarter.



Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.09 at the end of the fourth quarter.

Product Segments in Detail

Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $190 million (23% of total revenues), up 20% year over year. The strong momentum of resistors across automotive, industrial, military and medical markets was a positive. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.14 in the reported quarter.



Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $82 million (10% of total revenues), which increased 9% on a year-over-year basis. This was primarily attributed to the company’s well-performing magnetics, which continued to drive its specialty business. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.13 at the end of the reported quarter.



MOSFET: The product line generated revenues of $171 million (20% of total revenues), improving 32% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.01 at the end of the reported quarter. Growing momentum across the automotive space and solid demand environment contributed well.



Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $129 million (15% of total revenues), up 45% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.4 in the reported quarter. Growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars remain tailwinds.



Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $192 million (23% of total revenues), up 40% from the year-ago quarter. Vishay’s strong momentum across the automotive and industrial markets with diodes remained a positive. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.10 in the quarter under review.



Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $78 million (9% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter. The figure was up 17% from the year-ago quarter, owing to strong demand environment. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.21 for the period.

Operating Details

In fourth-quarter 2021, the gross margin was 27.3%, expanding 450 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $108.3 million, increasing 17.4% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure contracted 100 bps from the year-ago quarter to 12.8%.



Consequently, the operating margin expanded 540 bps on a year-over-year basis to 14.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $774.1 million, down from $831.8 million as of Oct 2, 2021. Short-term investments were $146.7 million, up from $84.2 million in the previous quarter. Inventories were $536.5 million, up from $532.7 million in the prior quarter.



Long-term debt was $455.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $454.8 million at the end of the third quarter.



In the fourth quarter, Vishay generated $146.7 million of cash from operations, up from $135.7 million in the previous quarter.



The company’s free cash flow in the reported quarter was $46.5 million, down from $79.2 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2022, Vishay expects total revenues of $820-$860 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $848.7 million.



The company anticipates a first-quarter gross margin of 27.3% (+/-50 bps).

