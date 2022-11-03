Vishay (VSH) Q3 Earnings Surpass Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. The bottom line surged 48% year over year and 13% sequentially.

Revenues of $924.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $925.2 million. The top line increased 13.7% year over year and 7.1% from the previous quarter’s level.

The strong performance of resistors, diodes, MOSFETs, capacitors and opto product lines drove revenues from the year-ago quarter’s reported quarter.

Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 0.88 at the end of the third quarter.

Product Segments in Detail

Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $207.4 million (22% of total revenues), up 14.5% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.08 in the reported quarter.

Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $83.5 million (9% of total revenues), which decreased 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.02 at the end of the reported quarter.

MOSFETs: The product line generated revenues of $225.2 million (24% of total revenues), improving 28.3% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 0.78 at the end of the reported quarter.

Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $126.2 million (14% of total revenues), up 8.7% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 0.95 in the reported quarter.

Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $209 million (23% of total revenues), up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 0.79 in the quarter under review.

Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $73.4 million (8% of the top line) in the reported quarter. The figure was up 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 0.57 for the period.

End-Market Details

Industrial: The industrial market generated $362.4 million (39% of total revenues) in the reported quarter, up 8% year over year.

Automotive: The automotive market generated $286.3 million (30% of total revenues) with an increase of 31% from the prior-year period’s level.

Telecommunications: The telecommunications market generated $32.3 million (3% of total revenues), increasing 31% from the same quarter’s level last year.

Computing: The computing market generated $52.3 million (7% of total revenues), down 11% year over year.

Consumer Products: The consumer products market generated $50.2 million (5% of total revenues), increasing 15% from the year-ago period’s level.

Power Supplies: The power supplies market generated $50.8 million (5% of total revenues), up 21% year over year.

Military & Aerospace: The military & aerospace market generated $56.9 million (6% of total revenues) and rose 41% from the same-quarter level last year.

Medical: The medical market generated $33.7 million (4% of total revenues), increasing 18% on a year-over-year basis.

Regional Details

Vishay generated $352.2 million revenues from Asia (38% of total revenues), which declined 3.6% year over year. Revenues generated from Europe increased 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $296.8 million (32% of total revenues). VSH generated $275.9 million (30% of total revenues) from Americas, up 49.2% year over year.

Operating Results

In third-quarter 2022, the gross margin was 31.3%, expanding 360 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $106.4 million, decreasing 3.6% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, SG&A expenses contracted 210 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 11.5%.

The operating margin expanded 460 bps on a year-over-year basis to 19.8%.

Balance Sheet

As of Oct 1, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $734.99 million, down from $765.6 million as of Jul 2, 2022.

Long-term debt was $458.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared with $463.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Vishay returned $32.8 million to its stockholders, of which $14.3 million was paid out as dividends, while $18.5 million was stock repurchased.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2022, Vishay expects total revenues of $860-$900 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $893.9 million.

VSH anticipates a fourth-quarter gross margin of 30% (+/-50 bps).

