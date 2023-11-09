Vishay (VSH) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH delivered third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. The figure fell by 35.5% year over year.



Revenues of $853.7 million decreased by 7.7% year over year. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $859.4 million.



Softness in MOSFETs, diodes, optoelectronics, resistor and capacitor product lines was a major concern.



Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 0.63 at the end of the third quarter.

Product Segments in Detail

Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $199.9 million (23% of the total revenues), down 3.6% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216 million. The book-to-bill was 0.65.



Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $89.9 million (10.5% of the total revenues), which increased 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. The figure came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76 million. The book-to-bill was 0.85.



MOSFET: The product line generated revenues of $205 million (24% of the total revenues), decreasing 9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204 million. The book-to-bill was 0.50.



Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $117.6 million (14% of the total revenues), down 6.8% year over year. The figure came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123 million. The book-to-bill was 0.75.



Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $176.8 million (21% of the total revenues), down 15.4% from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $172 million. The book-to-bill was 0.58.



Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $64.4 million (7.5% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter. The figure came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66 million. The figure was down 12.3% from the year-ago quarter. The book-to-bill was 0.57.

Operating Details

In third-quarter 2023, the gross margin was 27.8%, contracting 350 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $122.5 million, increasing by 15.1% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure expanded 290 bps from the year-ago quarter to 14.4%.



The operating margin contracted 630 bps on a year-over-year basis to 13.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.095 billion, up from $1.089 billion as of Jul 1, 2023. Short-term investments were $78.9 million, up from $14.4 million at the end of the prior quarter.



Long-term debt was $817.3 million at the end of third-quarter 2023 compared with $639.7 million at the end of second-quarter 2023.



The company generated $122.3 million in cash from operations in the reported quarter, up from $107.2 million in the previous quarter.



In the third quarter, capital expenditures were $66.8 million. Also, free cash flow was $55.5 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2023, Vishay expects total revenues of $770-$810 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $787.5 million.



VSH anticipates a fourth-quarter gross margin of 25.5% (+/-50 bps).

