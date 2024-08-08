Vishay (VSH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH delivered second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.4%. The figure fell 75% year over year.



Revenues of $741.24 million decreased 16.9% year over year. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.



Softness in MOSFETs, diodes, optoelectronics, resistor and capacitor product lines was a major concern.



Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 0.86 at the end of the second quarter.

Product Segments in Detail

Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $179.5 million (24.2% of the total revenues), down 19.3% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.87.



Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $94.1 million (12.7% of the total revenues), which increased 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. The book-to-bill was 0.97.



MOSFET: The product line generated revenues of $155.1 million (20.9% of the total revenues), decreasing 25.2% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.79.



Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $113.4 million (15.3% of the total revenues), down 15.3% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.87.



Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $146.3 million (19.7% of the total revenues), down 16.3% from the year-ago quarter. The book-to-bill was 0.85.



Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $53 million (7.2% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter. The figure was down 17.7% from the year-ago quarter. The book-to-bill was 0.82.

Operating Details

In the second quarter of 2024, the gross margin was 22%, contracting 690 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $124.95 million, increasing by 1.7% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure expanded 310 bps from the year-ago quarter to 16.9%.



The operating margin contracted 1000 bps on a year-over-year basis to 5.1%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Jun 29, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $672.73 million, down from $ 796.5 million as of Mar 30, 2024. Short-term investments were $15.32 million, down from $37.4 million at the end of the prior quarter.



Long-term debt was $820.6 million at the end of second-quarter 2024 compared with $819.4 million at the end of first-quarter 2024.



The company used $24.73 million in cash from operations in the reported quarter compared with $80.2 million generated in the previous quarter.



In the second quarter, capital expenditures were $62.6 million. Also, free cash outflow was $86.8 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, Vishay expects total revenues of $745 million (+/- $20 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $768.1 million.



VSH anticipates a third-quarter gross margin of 21% (+/-50 bps).

