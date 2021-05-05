Vishay (VSH) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. Further, the bottom line improved 64.3% sequentially and 119% year over year.



Revenues of $764.6 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $765 million. Notably, the top line was up 24.8% from the year-ago quarter and 14.6% from the prior quarter.



Strong momentum across resistor, inductor, diode, MOSFET, capacitor and opto product lines drove top-line growth in the reported quarter. Further, strengthening position in the automotive sector’s Asia markets, especially China, was a tailwind.



Notably, Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.67 at the end of the first quarter.



The company’s continued focus on expanding its manufacturing capacities is a key catalyst. Further, growth prospects related to factory automation, electrical vehicles, and 5G infrastructure remain positives for the company.

Product Segments in Detail

Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $187 million (24.4% of total revenues), up 12% year over year. The strong momentum of resistors acrossautomotive, industrialand medical markets was a positive. Notably, the book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.50 in the reported quarter.



Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $84 million (11% of total revenues), which increased 12% on a year-over-year basis. This was primarily attributed to the company’s well-performing magnetics,which continued to drive its specialty business.The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.13 at the end of the reported quarter.

MOSFET: The product line generated revenues of $153 million (20% of total revenues), improving 29% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.97 at the end of the reported quarter. Growing momentum across the automotive space and solid demand environment contributed well.



Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $106 million (13.9% of total revenues), up 9% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.73 in the reported quarter. The product line witnessed a solid momentum across America and Europe. Further, growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars remain tailwinds.



Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $157 million (20.5% of total revenues), up 32% from the year-ago quarter. Vishay’s strong momentum across the automotive and industrial markets with diodes remained a positive. Notably, the book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.85inthe quarter under review.



Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $78 million (10.2% of total revenues) inthe reported quarter. The figure was up 37% from the year-ago quarter. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.66 inthe period. Strengthening demand environment for the product line contributed well.

Operating Details

In first-quarter 2021, gross margin was 26.5%, expanding 250 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $105.7 million, increasing5.9% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure contracted 250 bps from the year-ago quarter to 13.8%.



Consequently, operating margin expanded 500 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Apr 3, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $643.8 million, up from $619.9millionas of Dec 31, 2020. Short-term investments were $137.3 million, down from $158.5 million in the previous quarter. Inventories were $473.9 million, up from $448.3 million in the prior quarter.



Long-term debt was $453.2 million at the end of the first quarter compared with $394.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter.



In the first quarter, the company generated $57.3 million of cash from operations, down from $125.7 million in the previous quarter.



The company’s free cash flow in the reported quarter was $28.9 million, declining from $73.01 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2021, Vishay expects total revenues of $790-$830 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $675.6 million.



Further, the company anticipates second-quarter gross margin to be 27.3%, with +/-60 bps.

