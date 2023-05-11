Vishay (VSH) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH delivered first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38.6% and rising 11.3% year over year.



Revenues of $871.05 million increased 2% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $848.05 million.



The strong performance of MOSFETS, resistor and capacitor product lines drove year-over-year revenue growth in the reported quarter.



However, softness in diodes, optoelectronics and inductors was a concern.



Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 0.84 at the end of the first quarter.

Product Segments in Detail

Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $223.14 million (25.6% of the total revenues), up 7.8% year over year.



Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $80.34 million (9.2% of the total revenues), which decreased 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.



MOSFET: The product line generated revenues of $198.2 million (22.8% of the total revenues), increasing 14.8% year over year.



Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $133.3 million (15.3% of the total revenues), up 4.2% year over year.



Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $175.7 million (20.2% of the total revenues), down 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $60.4 million (6.9% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter. The figure was down 25.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Operating Details

In first-quarter 2023, the gross margin was 32%, expanding 170 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $120.1 million, increasing 6.5% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure expanded 60 bps from the year-ago quarter to 13.8%.



The operating margin expanded 110 bps on a year-over-year basis to 18.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Apr 1, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $847.5 million, up from $610.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt was $566.8 million at the end of first-quarter 2023 compared with $500.9 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2022.



The company generated $112.2 million in cash from operations in the reported quarter, down from $166.5 million in the previous quarter.



In the first quarter, capital expenditures were $45.6 million. Also, free cash flow was $84.6 million.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2023, Vishay expects total revenues of $860-$900 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $840.01 million.



VSH anticipates a second-quarter gross margin of 29% (+/-50 bps).

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Vishay currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Agilent Technologies A, DigitalOcean DOCN and AMETEK AME, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Agilent Technologies’ shares have increased 9.2% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 12%.



DigitalOcean’s shares have risen 2.2% in the past year. DOCN’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 41.06%.



AMETEK’s shares have rallied 19.5% in the past year. AME’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 8.95%.

