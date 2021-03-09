Vishay (VSH) Introduces 100% Lead-Free NTC Lug Thermistors

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH has expanded its passive component portfolio by rolling out the NTCALUG family of NTC lug thermistors, manufactured with a 100% lead (Pb)-free ceramic die.



Notably, these new devices, which offer full RoHS compliance with no exemptions, helps in removing all hazardous substances from the process of recycling and disposal.



Further, these are available in both AEC-Q200 and cULus-recognized versions. Also, the thermistors provide a rugged construction, high-insulation voltage ratings up to 2.7 kVAC, and easy mounting through ring tongue terminals.



We note that the latest move makes Vishay well-poised to gain strong traction among automotive, consumer and industrial applications as the NTCALUG family features accurate temperature-sensing capability.



Moreover, the underlined thermistors come with various customization options that make them suitable for consumer appliances, welding equipment, alternative energy systems, motor drives, electric vehicle battery management systems and 3D printers, to name a few.

Growth Opportunities

Vishay is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing proliferation of applications related to passive electronic-component devices and the increasing demand for sophisticated electronic-component designs.



Further, its strong thermistor offerings will likely benefit from the growing adoption of building and home automation systems, the increasing use of temperature sensors in the automotive industry, and rising applications of portable and advance healthcare equipment across the world.



Per a report from Data Bridge Market Research, the global thermistor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% between 2020 and 2027.



Additionally, a report from Mordor Intelligence, the worldwide thermistor temperature sensor market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5% between 2021 and 2026.

Expanding Passive Component Offerings

Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently unveiled IHXL-1500VZ-51, a through-hole inductor with shielded and composite construction. This is likely to drive the company’s momentum across renewable energy, industrial, and telecom applications.



Further, the launch of a series of aluminum electrolytic capacitors namely BCcomponents 190 RTL, which combines high ripple currents up to 3.36 A with high-temperature operation to +125 °C, remains noteworthy.



Furthermore, the company unveiled a high-current inductor called IHVR-4024KE-51, which is ideal for use in high-frequency DC/DC converters as it provides 50% lower DCR than typical power inductors.



We believe that the above-mentioned strong endeavors are likely to expand its presence in the passive electronic component market.

