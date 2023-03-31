Vishay (VSH) Expands Resistor Offerings With Latest Move

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is making strong efforts toward bolstering its thick-film resistor offerings, evident from the latest enhancement of its Draloric RCS0805 e3 resistor in the 0805 case size with a higher power rating of 0.5 W.



Notably, RCS0805 e3 comes with a resistance range from 1 Ω to 10 MΩ with tolerances of ± 0.5 %, ± 1 % and ± 5 %.



Further, it provides an operating voltage of 150 V and an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C.



Additionally, the increased power rating makes the underlined resistor capable of being used in place of four standard parallel resistors in the 0805 case size, two parallel devices in the larger 1206 case size and one resistor in the 1210 case size.



Hence, Vishay is likely to gain strong momentum across the automotive, industrial, telecommunications and medical applications as the increased power rating of RCS0805 e3 enables the designers to save board space in these applications.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Resistor Market Holds Promise

The thick-film resistor market is riding on the growing proliferation of consumer electronic devices globally. Further, increasing the usage of thick-film resistors in automotive components remains a positive.



Also, the emergence of hybrid electric vehicles remains a key catalyst in the thick-film resistor market.



Additionally, the rapid deployment of 5G is further accelerating the need for these resistors.



We believe the latest move makes Vishay well poised to capitalize on these opportunities.



According to a report from Verified Market Research, theglobal marketfor thick-film resistors is expected to reach $666.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% between 2023 and 2030.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest move aligns with the company’s growing efforts toward expanding its overall product portfolio.



Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently rolled out a new series of automotive-grade thick film chip resistors called Vishay Techno CDMA.



Further, it upgraded its TSOP2xxx, TSOP4xxx, TSOP57xxx, TSOP6xxx and TSOP77xxx series of Infrared Receiver (IR) modules with the new Cyllene 2 IC.



Vishay unveiled three new series of automotive-grade surface-mount standard rectifiers, 2 A SE20Nx, 3 A SE30Nx and 4 A SE40Nx. Further, these devices offer improved reverse recovery energy and fast recovery time and can also be utilized as high-frequency rectifiers for bootstrapping driver functionality.



Additionally, it rolled out two new 30 V symmetric dual n-channel power MOSFETs, SiZF5300DT and SiZF5302DT, which can be used in place of two discrete devices in the PowerPAK 1212 package.



We believe that the above-mentioned endeavors will continue to shape the company’s growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end markets, which in turn will aid it in winning investors’ confidence further.



Shares of Vishay have gained 16.1% in the past year against the industry’s loss of 33.8%.



However, Vishay is currently suffering from coronavirus-led supply-chain constraints, consumer market softness and the impacts of geo-political tensions.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Arista Networks ANET, Salesforce CRM and Analog Devices ADI. While Arista Networks and Salesforce sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks shares have gained 16.5% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 14.17%.



Salesforce shares have lost 7.4% in the past year. CRM’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 16.75%.



Analog Devices shares have gained 17.4% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADI is currently projected at 12.25%.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.