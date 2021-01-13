Vishay (VSH) Expands Product Portfolio With p-channel MOSFET

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH recently rolled out a new p-channel 100 V TrenchFET MOSFET — SQJ211ELP — in a bid to strengthen its position in the automotive market.



The new device is designed to increase power density and efficiency in automotive applications like reverse polarity protection, battery management, high side load switching, as well as LED lighting.



It comes in the compact 5 mm by 6 mm PowerPAK SO-8L package with gullwing leads. These leads offer increased automatic optical inspection capabilities and provide mechanical stress relief for increased board-level reliability.



In addition, it features on-resistance down to 30 mΩ maximum / 24 mΩ typical at 10 V. The device saves energy by reducing power losses from conduction, while its superior gate charge down to 45 nC at 10 V reduces losses from gate driving.



Markedly, the device is lead (Pb)-free, halogen-free and RoHS-compliant, thereby offering safety margin to support several popular input voltage rails.



The company, with the new p-channel MOSFET, aims to minimize power losses from conduction and increase efficiency in automotive applications.



The latest move is in sync with its persistent focus on enhancing discrete semiconductor offerings.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

MOSFET Market Holds Promise

Vishay is well positioned to capitalize on increasing demand for improved efficiency, automation solutions and enhanced robustness. Further, its expanding MOSFET portfolio will benefit from the growing proliferation of electrical and electronic components in power management to enhance energy conservation in several applications such as consumer electronics, as well as electric vehicle and industrial systems.



In addition to the latest launch, the company also introduced -30 V and -40 V Automotive Grade p-channel TrenchFET power MOSFETs in the beginning of this year.



We believe Vishay is well positioned to reap benefits from the growing power MOSFET market on the back of strengthening MOSFET offerings.



Per a report from Sprint Stat Research, the global market for power MOSFET devices categorized by MOSFET discreet and MOSFET power module is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% between 2018 and 2025, and reach $7.31 billion by 2025.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest launch bodes well for Vishay’s persistent focus on innovation and expansion of product portfolio.



Apart from the recent launch of SQJ211ELP, last year, Vishay unveiled VOMA618A, which is an Automotive Grade phototransistor optocoupler. It is capable of saving energy in automotive and high-reliability applications by combining a high current transfer ratio range from 50% to 600%, with a low forward current of 1 mA in the compact SOP-4 mini-flat package.



Further, the company rolled out IHDM-1008BC-3A, which is an IHDM Automotive Grade edge-wound, through-hole inductor that offers stable inductance and saturation over a demanding operating temperature range from -40°C to +180°C.



We believe that strengthening product portfolio is a key growth driver. This continues to help Vishay in expanding customer base and enhancing end-market performance.



However, weak demand from distributors due to high level of inventories in the supply chain remains a major concern. Further, inventory destocking is another headwind.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Vishay currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Alphabet GOOGL, Etsy, Inc. ETSY and Inuvo, Inc. INUV, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Alphabet, Etsy, and Inuvo is currently projected at 16.9%, 29.2% and 30%, respectively.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Inuvo, Inc (INUV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.