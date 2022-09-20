Vishay (VSH) Expands Product Portfolio With New IHHP Inductors

Vishay Intertechnology VSH added three devices, namely IHHP-0603ZH-01, IHHP-0805ZH-01 and IHHP-0806ZH-01 to the IHHP series of power inductors.

The low-profile inductors operating at a temperature range from -55 °C to +125 °C offer high saturation current up to 5.2 A and a heat rating current up to 4.9 A.

The recent devices featuring a maximum direct current resistance down to 24 mΩ come in three compact case sizes of 0603, 0805 and 0806.

The RoHS-compliant inductors are designed to save board space, and provide low acoustic noise and magnetic shielding to prevent interference with nearby components.

Additionally, the devices optimized for DC/DC converters increase the efficiency in Internet of Things (IoT) devices and portable electronics.

With the introduction of recent devices, Vishay expanded its portfolio of passive electronic components offerings.

This is likely to help VSH gain momentum among customers, which in turn, will contribute well to its top-line growth.

Evidently, this will help Vishay win investors’ confidence in the near and the long term.

Shares of Vishay have been down 13.4% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 31.8%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Inductor Segment in Focus

The recent release of IHHP devices bodes well for Vishay’s strengthening efforts toward expanding its inductor offerings.

Apart from the latest move, last month, VSH introduced IHSR-6767GZ-5A, an automotive grade inductor with shielded and composite construction. On the back of this device, Vishay is likely to gain strong traction from applications like ADAS and LIDAR microprocessors, 12 V / 48 V vacuum-less braking systems, OBCs and brushless DC electric motors.

In July, Vishay released two IHDM edge-wound, through-hole inductors in the 1107 case. The devices featuring powdered iron alloy core technology are designed for commercial applications.

These initiatives are likely to continue strengthening the inductor segment, which became integral to VSH.

The underlined segment generated revenues of $90 million in the second quarter of 2022, accounting for 10% of total revenues. Also, segment revenues increased 7% year over year.

Efforts to Boost Market Prospects

With consistent inductor launches, Vishay remains well-poised to expand its presence in the booming inductor market.

According to a MarketsandMarkets report, the aforesaid market is likely to touch $7 billion by 2027 from $5.1 billion in 2022, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027.

Vishay’s strong position in the inductor market is expected to continue helping it capitalize on the prospects in the passive electronic components market.

The underlined market’s growth is attributed to the increasing digitalization of various sectors, rising adoption of consumer electronics, and growing demand for connectivity and mobility.

The global passive electronic components market is anticipated to hit $42.8 billion by 2027, seeing a CAGR of 4.7% during the above-mentioned forecast period, per a Research and Markets report.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Investors interested in the broader technology sector can also consider some other top-ranked stocks like Adobe ADBE, Monolithic Power Systems MPWR and Teradata TDC. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Adobe has lost 47.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADBE is currently projected at 16.8%.

Monolithic Power Systems has lost 15.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for MPWR is currently projected at 25%.

Teradata has lost 25.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for TDC is currently projected at 27.4%.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Teradata Corporation (TDC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.