Vishay (VSH) Expands Product Portfolio With EP2 Capacitor

Vishay Intertechnology VSH has unveiled a wet tantalum capacitor named EP2, developed on VSH’s SuperTan technology.

The capacitor offers the highest capacitance per voltage rating and case size. Additionally, it is RoHS compliant and operates over a temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C.

Further, the capacitor can be an exact drop-in replacement for competing parts. It can also be used as a higher capacitance alternative to minimize component and design costs while saving enough board space.

With the launch of EP2 capacitors, Vishay expanded its portfolio of capacitors. This is likely to expand its reach to customers, which is expected to contribute well to the capacitors’ segment. The segment became integral to the company.

The underlined segment generated revenues of $128 million in first-quarter 2022, which accounted for 15% of total revenues. Moreover, segmental revenues grew 20.3% year over year.

Capacitor Market Prospects

The capacitor market is witnessing significant growth in recent times owing to the increased capacitive value, small size and cost-effective feature of capacitors. Moreover, the growing usage of capacitors in the automotive, consumer electronics and other sectors is propelling the market expansion.

Per a 360 Research report, this particular market is expected to hit $19 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 1.4% between 2021 and 2026.

We note that Vishay’s expanding capacitor portfolio will help it reap benefits from the growing capacitor market.

Apart from the latest launch, VSH released T24 series comprising HI-TMP surface-mount wet tantalum capacitors, which can operate at high temperatures and are ideal for aerospace radar, oil exploration and military applications.

Expansion of Solution Suite

Vishay has been making strong efforts over time to expand its overall portfolio of offerings on the back of product introductions. The recent move is a step to that end.

In addition, Vishay introduced the NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series of Automotive Grade and glass-protected NTC thermistors with new electrical resistance values.

VSH also rolled out an AEC-Q200 qualified charging resistor, featuring wirewound technology in standard package size.

This apart, management introduced the fourth generation of 600 V E Series power MOSFETs, providing high efficiency for telecom, server and datacenter power-supply applications.

Vishay launched IHPT-1411AF-AB0, its new customizable haptic feedback actuator, converting electrical energy into a mechanical pulse or vibration for touch-based interaction.

We believe, these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain the momentum in various end-markets that it serves.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Avnet AVT, Monolithic Power Systems MPWR and Analog Devices ADI. While Avnet and Monolithic Power Systems sport a Zacks Rank #1, Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avnet has gained 6.3% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVT is currently projected at 37.2%.

Monolithic Power Systems has gained 18.9% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for MPWR is currently projected at 25%.

Analog Devices has rallied 0.8% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADI is currently projected at 12.3%.

