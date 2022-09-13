Vishay (VSH) Expands Product Portfolio With 15 New Rectifiers

Vishay Intertechnology VSH unveiled 15 FRED Pt Gen 5 Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers in the compact SOT-227 package.

The rectifiers operate at 600 V and 1200 V, and have the ability to function at a high temperature up to 175 °C.

The recent semiconductor rectifiers offer the best conduction and switching loss trade-off for devices in their class. Also, these can increase the efficiency of high frequency converters.

With the latest move, Vishay expanded its portfolio of rectifiers. This is likely to help VSH gain momentum among customers, which in turn, will contribute well to its top-line growth.

Evidently, this will help Vishay win investors’ confidence in the near term.

Shares of Vishay have been down 9.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 27.1%.

Expanding Rectifier Offerings to Boost Prospects

Apart from introducing recent rectifiers, Vishay launched four FRED Pt Gen 5 Ultrafast rectifiers in the TO-244 package. The rectifiers are designed to increase efficiency in industrial application.

These growing efforts are expected to continue helping Vishay strengthen its position in the booming semiconductor rectifier market.

The underlined market is witnessing significant growth in recent times owing to the rising adoption of rectifiers for ensuring greater power efficiency.

Per a Straits Research report, the global semiconductor rectifier market is likely to reach $11.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Vishay has been making strong efforts over time to expand its overall portfolio of offerings on the back of product introductions. The recent move is a step to that end.

In addition, VSH introduced the first AEC-Q200-qualified IHSR high-temperature inductor, designed for multi-phase, high-current power supplies and input/output filters in automotive under the hood and ADAS applications.

Vishay also released a DC-Link metalized polypropylene film capacitor named the Vishay Roederstein MKP1848Se DC-Link. The device is suitable to cater to the demands of high-humidity automotive applications.

VSH unveiled a new high-precision thin film wraparound chip resistor called the Vishay Sfernice PEP, which offers higher power ratings in smaller case sizes for miniaturization and minimizes the mechanical stress on the solder joints.

We believe, these endeavors will continue to shape VSH’s growth trajectory and sustain the momentum in various end-markets that it serves.

