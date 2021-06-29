Vishay (VSH) Expands Product Portfolio Via Latest Capacitors

Vishay Intertechnology VSH has unveiled T24 series comprising HI-TMP surface-mount wet tantalum capacitors.



The capacitors are designed well to make the most out of the board space. Also, the capacitors are able to improve thermal shock to 300 cycles and operate for 2000 hours at high temperature of more than 200 degree Celcius.



Notably, the latest T24 series is ideal for aerospace radar, oil exploration and military applications.



The recent move of Vishay has expanded its portfolio of capacitors. Moreover, the new series is likely to expand its reach to customers, which might increase revenues in the upcoming period.



Markedly, the capacitors segment generated 14% of total revenues in fiscal first-quarter 2021. Moreover, segment revenues grew 16% sequentially.



Coming to price performance, Vishay has returned 7.6% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s decline of 0.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Capacitor Market Prospects

The capacitor market — ideal for automotive, consumer electronics as well as other sectors — is growing in recent times due to its increased capacitive value, low size and cost-effective feature.



According to 360 Research report, this particular market is expected to hit $19 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 1.4% between 2021 and 2026.



We note Vishay’sexpanding capacitor portfolio will help it reap benefits from the growing capacitor market.



Apart from the latest launch, Vishay’s introduction of metallized polypropylene AC filtering film capacitors that are suitable for input and output filtering in UPS systems, renewable energy inverter grid interfaces as well as welding equipment remains a positive.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest launch is in sync with Vishay’s strong efforts to expand its portfolio of semiconductors and electronic components.



Recently, it launched 30 V n-channel TrenchFET Gen V power MOSFET for offering high power density and efficiency for isolated as well as non-isolated topologies.



The company also unveiled high precision thin film wraparound chip resistor, which can be used for aerospace, industrial, medical and military applications.



Moreover, the company launched integrated proximity sensor with lower power consumption and high temperature compensation that is suitable for consumer as well as industrial applications.



Further, Vishay introduced bidirectional symmetrical 2-line ESD protection diode in DFN1110-3A package with wettable flanks, offering very low capacitance for commercial and automotive applications.



We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape Vishay’s growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end markets.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay Intertechnology carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP, Monolithic Power Systems MPWR and MACOM Technology Solutions MTSI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Microchip, Monolithic Power and MACOM are currently projected at 15.3%, 25% and 37%, respectively.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.