Vishay (VSH) Expands Product Offerings With New Power MOSFET

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand the discrete semiconductors portfolio by focusing on its MOSFET offerings.



This is evident from its latest move of launching30 V n-channel TrenchFET Gen V power MOSFET, SISS52DN.



Notably, the new product features very low RDS – Qg figure-of-merit (FOM), which makes it tuned for the lowest RDS - Qoss FOM. Further, it offers on-resistance of 1.5 mΩ at 4.5 V, while its 29.8 mΩ*nC on-resistance times gate charge at 4.5 V.



Additionally, it provides a higher power density with very low RDS(on). Also, it enables a thermally enhanced compact package.



The company, with the new power MOSFET, aims to minimize conduction and switching losses that will help in increasing efficiency and saving energy in power conversion applications.

MOSFET Market Holds Promise

Vishay is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing demand for improved efficiency, automation solutions and enhanced robustness. Further, its expanding MOSFET portfolio will likely benefit from the growing proliferation of electrical and electronic components in power management to enhance energy conservation in several applications such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles and industrial systems.



Apart from the latest launch, the company introduced,AEC-Q101 qualified p-channel -80 V TrenchFET MOSFET — SQJA81EP, in a bid to strengthen its position in the automotive market. With the lowest on-resistance, the new device is designed to increase power density and efficiency in automotive applications.



Also, the introduction of a 200 V n-channel MOSFET called SiSS94DN, which is well-equipped to deliver industry-low typical on-resistance of 61 mΩ at 10 V in the 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm thermally enhanced PowerPAK 1212-8S package, remains noteworthy.



We believe that Vishay is well-positioned to reap benefits from the growing power MOSFET market on the back of its strengthening MOSFET offering.

Portfolio Strength: Key Catalyst

We note that the recent launches bode well for the company’s strong efforts toward expanding its product portfolio.



Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently unveiled IHXL-1500VZ-51, a through-hole inductor with shielded and composite construction. This is likely to drive the company’s momentum across renewable energy, industrial, and telecom applications.



Further, the launch of a series of aluminum electrolytic capacitors namely BCcomponents 190 RTL, which combines high ripple currents up to 3.36 A with high-temperature operation to +125 °C, remains noteworthy.



Furthermore, the company unveiled a high-current inductor called IHVR-4024KE-51, which is ideal for use in high-frequency DC/DC converters as it provides 50% lower DCR than typical power inductors.



We believe that the above-mentioned strong endeavors are likely to expand its presence in the passive electronic component market as well as discrete semiconductor space.



Moreover, Vishay’s expanding product offerings are expected to continue strengthening its competitive position against the likes of On Semiconductor ON, STMicroelectronics STM and Diodes DIOD.



Additionally, strengtheningkey offerings will likely continue to help the company in expanding the customer base and enhancing the end-market performance.

