Vishay (VSH) Expands Portfolio With Latest Small Signal Diodes

Vishay Intertechnology VSH has been persistently working toward the expansion of diode offerings.



This is evident from the fact that the company recently launched surface-mount small signal diodes, namely 40 V BAS40L Schottky and 100 V BAS16L.



The latest diodes — which are AEC-Q101 qualified versions, RoHS-compliant and halogen-free — are introduced in the ultra-compact DFN1006-2A plastic package with wettable flanks.



The diodes measuring 1 mm by 0.6 mm by 0.45 mm are designed in such a way that they use board space efficiently and enhance thermal performance in automotive as well as industrial applications. These also support automated optical inspection for automotive systems.



The diodes provide 50% lower profile than those in standard packages and improved power dissipation. These also provide a moisture sensitivity level of one, in compliance with J-STD-020 and a UL 94 V-0 flammability rating.

Competition in Diode Market

In addition to the latest move, the company introduced a new bidirectional asymmetrical single-line ESD protection diode that efficiently saves board space over solutions in SOT packages.



These initiatives are helping Vishay in positioning itself well to expand its presence in the booming discrete diodes market.



This market has been growing due to the increasing adoption of diodes in electric circuits.



According to a report by Research and Markets, the global market for discrete diodes is expected to hit $5.9 billion by 2027 from $4.9 billion in 2020, witnessing a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2027.



Given this upbeat scenario, other companies like Semtech Corporation SMTC, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor ON, STMicroelectronics STM are also leaving no stone unturned to penetrate the market.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Vishay has been making strong efforts to expand its overall portfolio of offerings. The recent effort is a step forward in this direction.



Apart from the latest launch, Vishay unveiled the T24 series comprising HI-TMP surface-mount wet tantalum capacitors that are suitable for aerospace radar, oil exploration and military applications.



Additionally, Vishay unveiled 30 V n-channel TrenchFET Gen V power MOSFET to provide high-power density and efficiency for isolated as well as non-isolated topologies.



The company also introduced a high precision thin film wraparound chip resistor, ideal for aerospace, industrial, medical and military applications.



Further, Vishay’s launch of an integrated proximity sensor that consumes less power and compensates for high temperature remains noteworthy.



We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets served.

