Vishay (VSH) Expands Its Diodes Offerings With Latest Move

Vishay Intertechnology VSH recently launched its first two-in-one standard rectifier and transient voltage suppressor (TVS) device, R3T2FPHM3.



The new device’s rectifier features a low forward voltage drop of 0.86V, which reduces power loss and improves efficiency. Additionally, its TVS offers a breakdown voltage of 27V.



Further, the new device features a compact FlatPAK 5 x 6 package that combines a 3 A, 600 V standard rectifier with a 200 W TRANSZORB TVS.



This makes it a dual-chip solution that saves PCB space, simplifies layouts, and lowers costs in applications, thus offering a greater than 24 V solution with a low clamping ratio when paired with a standard TVS.



We note that R3T2FPHM3 is operative across a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +175 °C, which makes it ideal for automotive applications like sensor protection, airbag modules and low-power DC/DC converters.



Hence, VSH remains well-poised to gain strong traction among automotive applications on the back of the underlined device.

Growth Prospects

The latest move has added strength to Vishay’s diode product line, which has become an integral part of its discrete semiconductor business.



Strengthening diode offerings will likely help Vishay penetrate further into the booming global diodes market. Per a Precedence Research report, the global diodes market is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2032 by registering a CAGR of 3.85% between 2023 and 2032.



Moreover, the company's latest launch can be seen as a strategy to address the current weakness in the diodes segment due to the weak consumer demand environment and macroeconomic uncertainties.



In second-quarter 2023, diodes generated revenues of $174.7 million (19.6% of total revenues), down 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest launch has expanded the company’s overall product portfolio.



Apart from the launch of R3T2FPHM3, Vishay recently introduced a reflective optical sensor VCNT2030 for industrial, computer, consumer and mobility applications.



Further, it recently rolled out two new fixed-gain infrared sensor modules, namely TSSP93038DF1PZA and TSSP93038SS1ZA, which help in reducing system costs by offering robust operation in direct sunlight without additional components like dark panels, apertures and sunshades. This further bolstered its offerings.



Also, Vishay introduced five new Trench MOS Barrier Schottky rectifiers in the DFN3820A package, offering space-saving, high-efficiency solutions for various applications.



Further, Vishay introduced 17 new Gen 3 650 V silicon carbide diodes with a merged PIN Schottky design, which aims to enhance efficiency and reliability in switching power designs. This further strengthened its diodes portfolio.



Additionally, Vishay also strengthened its resistor offerings with the release of MCB ISOA, a compact thick film power resistor designed for mounting on a heatsink.



Moreover, Vishay also launched the Automotive Grade photovoltaic MOSFET driver, VOMDA1271, offering an integrated turn-off circuit in the SOP-4 package and featuring the industry’s fast switching times and highest open circuit output voltage.



We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape Vishay’s growth trajectory and drive its momentum in various end markets.



This, in turn, is likely to aid Vishay’s financial performance and help it win investors’ confidence in the near term.



For third-quarter 2023, Vishay expects total revenues of $840-$880 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $859.2 million.



Vishay has gained 22.4% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s decline of 22%.

