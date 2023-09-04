Vishay (VSH) Enhances its Opto Capabilities With New Devices

Vishay Intertechnology VSH expanded its discrete semiconductor offerings by introducing three new infrared (IR) sensor modules, TSMP95000, TSMP96000, and TSMP98000.



Notably, the newly released devices, which are designed for remote control systems, bring features like pin-to-pin compatible replacements, wider supply voltage range, smaller bandwidth for better noise strength, higher ESD withstand capability and robust performance under strong DC light.



More precisely, the company’s dual-lens TSMP95000 and single-lens TSMP96000 and TSMP98000 offer modulated carrier output for code learning applications, with a low power consumption of 0.35 mA at 3.3 V.



Further, the devices offer a typical irradiance of 12 mW/m2 and a transmission distance of 1.8 m when used with a single TSAL6200 emitter.



We note that Vishay remains well-poised to gain strong traction across applications like industrial, warehouse and robotics, and consumer electronics like TVs, set-top boxes, sound bars and gaming consoles, among others, on the back of the underlined devices.

Expanding Optoelectronics Portfolio

Vishay’s latest move bodes well with its growing efforts to expand its optoelectronics portfolio.



Apart from the latest launch, the company recently unveiled VCNT2030, a new reflective optical sensor, offering power efficiency, heightened distance sensing and space-saving capabilities.



Further, Vishay has introduced two new fixed-gain IR sensor modules — TSSP93038DF1PZA and TSSP93038SS1ZA — which offer robust operation in direct sunlight without additional components like dark panels, apertures and sunshades. We believe strengthening optoelectronics offerings will likely expand the company’s footprint in the global optoelectronics market.



Per a report from Expert Market Research, the global optoelectronics market is expected to reach $14.52 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 14.9% during the period of 2023-2028.



A Business Research Company report indicates that the global optoelectronics market will hit $7.42 billion in 2023 and reach $14.56 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 18.4% between 2023 and 2027.



The growing prospects of Vishay in this promising market will likely instill investor optimism in the stock.



It has gained 27.9% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s decline of 17%.



Moreover, the expanding optoelectronics segment will continue to aid the company’s overall financial performance.



However, geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and a softening demand environment remain major concerns for the company.



For third-quarter 2023, Vishay expects total revenues of $840-$880 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $859.36 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 7.08%.

