Vishay (VSH) Boosts Resistor Offering with Microwave Global Models

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand its passive electronic components portfolio by strengthening its resistors product line.



This is evident from the latest move of making Microwave Global Models for Vishay Sfernice CH series resistors available.



Notably, Microwave Global Models, which are measurement-oriented ones, predict parasitic effects accurately on the basis of model parameter settings. Further, these models are validated upto 67 GHz.



On the other hand, CH series microwave resistors, which are well-equipped to cater to the high frequency requirements of devices, can be utilized up to 50 GHz.



As part of the move, the company has made the new models available within Modelithics COMPLETE Library, and mmWave & 5G Library in the 02016, 0402 and 0603 case sizes.



We note that the availability of Microwave Global Models will add strength to the company’s CH series resistors’ offerings.

Benefits of the Move

Vishay is likely to gain strong traction across the high-frequency applications on the heels of the latest move.



Moreover, the company becomes well-poised to witness solid momentum among next-generation millimeter-wave 5G networks and radar applications.



With all these, Microwave Global Models for CH series resistors are expected to bolster the performance of the company’s resistors product segment in the near term.



This, in turn, will strengthen Vishay’s position in the promising resistors market,which is riding on the growing proliferation of electronic devices globally.

Expanding Passive Component Portfolio

The latest move is in sync with the company’s persistent focus toward strengthening itspassive electronic component offerings.



Apart from this, it recently unveiled Vishay Dale IHVR-4024KE-51, which is its new high-current inductor.



Further, it rolled out a series of Automotive Grade DC-Link metalized polypropylene film capacitors — MKP1848H DC-Link.



Furthermore, Vishay launched two series of miniature axial aluminum electrolytic capacitors, namely 125 ALS and 126 ALX, which are ideal for smoothing, filtering and buffering in power supplies for automotive, industrial and telecommunications applications.



Further, the company rolled out an Automotive Grade low-profile, high-current dual inductor in the 2525 case size, namely IHLD-2525GG-5A. Notably, it features two inductors in one package, which makes it ideal for Class D audio amplifiers.



We believe that a broadening passive component portfolio is likely to accelerate revenue generation in the near term.

