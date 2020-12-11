Vishay (VSH) Boosts Reach in Photodiode Market With K857PE Launch

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH rolled out a four-quadrant silicon PIN photodiode namely K857PE.



Notably, the latest launch is AEC-Q101 qualified, which comes with four monolithic PIN diodes. Further, it features the combination of high photo sensitivity with low 0.1% crosstalk.



Also, it provides a wide sensitivity from 690 nm to 1050 nm, with 8.5 µA reverse light current per segment.Additionally, it comes in a standard surface-mount package.



Further, the new photodiode, which is based on epitaxial technology, is RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.



K857PE also features a daylight blocking filter and ± 60° angle of half sensitivity, offering a floor life of 168 h in accordance with J-STD-020.



We note that the latest photodiode makes Vishay well-poised to gain strong traction among automotive applications. Moreover, linear photo response of K857PE, which provides small signal detection for automotive rain, light sensors, industrial automation systems, laser beam alignment and virtual reality applications, remains noteworthy.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. revenue-ttm | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Benefits of the Move

Per a report from Zion Market Research, the photodiode sensor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% between 2020 and 2026.



The rising demand for photodiode sensors in consumer electronics remains the key growth driver of the market. Further, the growing proliferation of smartphones worldwide remains a major positive.



We believe that the latest move, which has bolstered Vishay’s photodiode offerings, is expected to strengthen its footprint in the global photodiode market.



Apart from this, Vishay recently rolled out two surface-mount Automotive Grade silicon PIN photodiodes namely VEMD4010X01 and VEMD4110X01.



Notably, both diodes are halogen-free and RoHS-compliant. Further, they offer 910 nm wavelengths of peak sensitivity and a wide temperature of -40 °C to +110 °C.



Expanding photodiode offerings are expected to contribute well to top-line growth of the company’s optoelectronic product line.

Expanding Discrete Semiconductor Portfolio

We note that the recent launches bode well for Vishay’s strong efforts toward expanding its portfolio of discrete semiconductors.



Apart from the latest move, the company recently unveiled a 200 V n-channel MOSFET called SiSS94DN, which is well-equipped to deliver industry-low typical on-resistance of 61 mΩ at 10 V in the 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm thermally enhanced PowerPAK 1212-8S package.



All the above-mentioned endeavors are expected to bolster Vishay’s presence in the discrete semiconductor space.



Moreover, strengthening the product portfolio will continue to help the company in expanding the customer base and enhancing end-market performance.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Vishay currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS, Covetrus, Inc. CVET and Teradyne, Inc. TER. All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Digital Turbine, Covetrus and Teradyne arecurrently pegged at 50%, 20.1% and 21.19%, respectively.

