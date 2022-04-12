Vishay (VSH) Boosts Portfolio With Recent NTC Thermistors

Vishay Intertechnology VSH has made an extension to the NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series of Automotive Grade and glass protected negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors.

The thermistors with case sizes of 0603 and 0805 were released with new electrical resistance values of 1 kΩ and 1.5 kΩ.

An additional resistance value of 5 kΩ is applied for optimizing the protection of insulated gate bipolar transistor along with power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) modules in electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

The thermistors have the ability to provide compensation over a wide temperature range of -40°C to 150°C.

These are suitable for a wide range of devices including automotive buck/boost converters, LED modules and battery packs, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, inverters for windmills and solar panels, and office equipment.

Growing NTC Thermistors Market

With the recent initiative, Vishay has expanded its presence in the NTC thermistors market, which is witnessing significant growth due to improving demand for consumer electronics and miniaturization of components in electronic devices.

As NTC thermistors are very efficient in high-tech circuits and take little board space, these are used in electronic devices.

Per a recent report by Digital Journal, the global NTC thermistors market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2021 and 2029.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Vishay has been making strong efforts to expand its overall portfolio of offerings on the back of new product introductions. The recent effort is a step forward in this direction.

In addition to the latest move, Vishay unveiled the latest device in its fourth generation of 600 V E Series power MOSFETs providing high efficiency for telecom, server and data-center power supply applications.

Additionally, it introduced a new IHSR high-temperature inductor, namely IHSR-2525CZ-5A, which is designed for multi-phase, high-current power supplies and filters. The new inductors come in the 7.4 mm by 6.6 mm by 3.0 mm 2525 case size.

Vishay rolled out a new series of vPolyTan surface-mount polymer tantalum molded chip capacitors, Polytech T50 series capacitors, operating at a high temperature of +125 °C. These capacitors perform well in high temperature and higher humidity operating conditions.

Further, Vishay launched IHPT-1411AF-AB0, its new customizable haptic feedback actuator, which converts electrical energy into a mechanical pulse or vibration for touch-based interaction.

We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets served.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider stocks like Apple AAPL, Teradata TDC and Jack Henry & Associates JKHY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Apple has gained 29.6% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AAPL is currently projected at 12.5%.

Teradata has gained 18.7% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for TDC is currently projected at 19.5%.

Jack Henry & Associates has gained 27.4% in the past year. JKHY’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 17%.

