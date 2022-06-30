Vishay (VSH) Boosts Passive Component Portfolio With New Product

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH has expanded its passive component portfolio by rolling out a leadless NTC thermistor die — NTCC201E4.



The new device offers a wide temperature range from -55 °C to +175 °C, and resistance from 4.7 kΩ to 20 kΩ at +25 °C.



Further, it comes with silver metallization, which supports aluminum wire bonding, and enables versatile mounting.



We note that the latest move makes Vishay well-poised to gain strong traction among automotive and alternative energy applications as NTCC201E4 aids in temperature sensing, control and compensation.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. revenue-ttm | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Growth Opportunities

With the latest move, Vishay remains well-positioned to capitalize on the growing proliferation of applications related to passive electronic-component devices and the increasing demand for sophisticated electronic-component designs.



Its strong thermistor offerings will likely benefit from the growing adoption of building and home automation systems, the increasing use of temperature sensors in the automotive industry, and the rising applications of portable and advanced healthcare equipment across the world.



Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the global thermistor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2029 and hit $114.9 billion by 2029.



Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the worldwide thermistor temperature sensor market is anticipated to see a CAGR of 7.5% between 2021 and 2026.

Expansion of Suite of Products

The latest launch bodes well for Vishay’s strong efforts toward enriching its product menu.



Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently unveiled a series of surface-mount TRANSZORB bidirectional transient voltage suppressors for automotive, industrial and telecom applications.



VSH released a high-precision thin-film wraparound chip resistor named the Vishay Sfernice PEP. The chip resistor offers higher power ratings in smaller case sizes for miniaturization and minimizes the mechanical stress on solder joints.



Vishay introduced an AEC-Q200-qualified charging resistor, featuring wire-wound technology in standard package size.



VSH also unveiled the latest device in its fourth-generation 600 V E Series power MOSFETs, providing high efficiency for telecom, server and data center power-supply applications.



We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end markets that it serves.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider better-ranked stocks like Paycom Software PAYC, Aspen Technology AZPN and Amdocs DOX. While Paycom Software sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Aspen technology and Amdocs carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Paycom Software has lost 31% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for PAYC is currently projected at 25%.



Aspen technology has returned 21.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AZPN is currently projected at 18.4%.



Amdocs has gained 5.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for DOX is currently projected at 10%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.