Vishay (VSH) Boosts Opto Offerings With New Optical Sensor

Vishay Intertechnology VSH launched a reflective optical sensor named VCNT2030 to boost its optoelectronics offerings.



The sensor features a higher current transfer ratio, power efficiency, and heightened distance sensing capabilities. These features make VCNT2030 more advanced than the previous-generation sensors.



Further, the new 1.85 mm by 1.2 mm by 0.6 mm compact device also features a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser and a silicon phototransistor. Additionally, it offers robust internal crosstalk suppression.



Further, it offers a detection range of 0.3 mm to 6 mm, an emitter wavelength of 940 nm, and a typical output current of 2.5 mA, features that outperform its closest competing sensor.



All the abovementioned features make the latest sensor ideal for industrial, computer, consumer and mobility applications.



Moreover, with compact modeling, the device serves as a space-saving solution to a wide range of applications, including industrial infrastructure, notebook and desktop computers, home appliances, consumer electronics, and metering applications, to name a few.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Growth Prospects in Optoelectronics Market

The latest move positions the company well to expand its footprint in the optoelectronics market. Moreover, growing optoelectronics offerings enable the company to strengthen its position in the optoelectronics industry.



According to a market report from Mordor Intelligence, the optoelectronics market size is expected to reach $59.46 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.74% between 2023 to 2028.



Per a Verified Market Research report, the optoelectronics market size is projected to reach $16.99 billion by 2030 by registering a CAGR of 11.99% between 2023 and 2030.



We believe that growing prospects in this booming market are likely to instill investors’ optimism in the stock.



Vishay has gained 23.3% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s decline of 9%.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The company’s latest move is in line with its growing efforts to expand its overall product portfolio.



Vishay recently rolled out two new fixed-gain infrared sensor modules, namely TSSP93038DF1PZA and TSSP93038SS1ZA, which help in reducing system costs by offering robust operation in direct sunlight without additional components like dark panels, apertures and sunshades.



Further, the company introduced five new series of 60V, 100V, and 150V surface-mount rectifiers intended to help commercial, industrial, energy, and automotive applications with space-saving and high-efficiency solutions.



We believe the company’s expanding portfolio is expected to drive its momentum across various end markets in the days ahead. This, in turn, will likely aid its financial performance.



However, geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressure and a weak demand environment remain major concerns for the company.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vishay’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.42 billion, which indicates a decline of 2.2% from 2022.



The consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $2.41 per share, suggesting a decline of 23.7% from 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay Intertechnology carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Badger Meter BMI, Arista Networks ANET and Salesforce CRM. Badger Meter sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Arista Networks and Salesforce carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Badger Meter shares have gained 53% in the year-to-date period. BMI’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 15.05%.



Arista Networks shares have gained 44.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 18.75%.



Salesforce shares have gained 57.4% in the year-to-date period. CRM’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 19.25%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.