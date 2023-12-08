Vishay (VSH) Boosts Its Opto Offerings With New Optocouplers

Vishay Intertechnology VSH unveiled five new optocouplers, namely VOH260A, VOIH060A, VOWH260A, VOH263A and VOIH063A, in a bid to boost its optoelectronics offerings.



Notably, these 10 MBd high-speed optocouplers boast a voltage supply range of 2.7 V to 5.5 V and an open collector output.



Further, these devices released in DIP-8, SMD-8, and SOIC-8 packages feature an efficient LED and integrated photodetector logic gate, reducing supply current and turn-on threshold.



Additionally, the optocouplers, with their internal shield and low turn-on threshold, are ideal for noise isolation and ground loop breaking due to their minimal common mode transient immunity.



We note that the devices are ideal for data communications, high-speed conversion, level shifting, and high-voltage safety in automation equipment, motor drives, and tools.



Vishay remains well-poised to gain strong traction across industrial applications on the back of the underlined devices.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Growth Prospects

The latest move is in sync with the company’s deepening focus on strengthening its footprint in the global optocouplers market.



Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the global optocouplers market size is expected to reach $3.89 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 9% between 2023 and 2028.



A Future Market Insights report indicates the global optocouplers market will reach $6.56 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% between 2023 and 2033.



We believe that growing prospects in this booming optocouplers market are likely to instill investors’ optimism in the stock.



Vishay has gained 6% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s decline of 29.1%.

Expanding Optoelectronics Segment

Vishay’s latest move bodes well with its growing efforts to expand its optoelectronics portfolio.



Notably, the company introduced three new infrared sensor modules, TSMP95000, TSMP96000, and TSMP98000, designed for remote control systems, offering features like pin-to-pin compatibility and robust performance.



Further, Vishay launched a new reflective optical sensor named VCNT2030, offering enhanced distance sensing capabilities, higher current transfer ratio, and power efficiency compared to previous-generation sensors.



All the above-mentioned endeavors will expand Vishay’s Optoelectronics segment, which, in turn, will likely aid the company’s overall financial performance.



However, geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and a softening demand environment remain major concerns for the company.



For fourth-quarter 2023, Vishay expects total revenues of $770-$810 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $785.10 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 8.21%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Badger Meter BMI, Arista Networks ANET and Adobe ADBE. While Badger Meter sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arista Networks and Adobe carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Badger Meter have gained 36.1% in the year-to-date period. BMI’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 20.39%.



Shares of Arista Networks have surged 77.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 19.77%.



Shares of Adobe have gained 80.9% in the year-to-date period. ADBE’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 13.54%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.