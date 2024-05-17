Vishay (VSH) Bolsters Opto Offerings With New Optocoupler

Vishay Intertechnology VSH is continuously making concerted efforts to strengthen its position in the booming optoelectronics market, which, per a Mordor Intelligence report, is expected to hit $47.6 billion in 2024 and reach $62.9 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% between 2024 and 2029.



This is evident from the company’s latest launch of VOIH72A, a new single-channel 25 MBd optocoupler.



This high-speed optocoupler boasts a CMOS logic digital input and output interface, low pulse width distortion, 2 mA maximum supply current, wide voltage range, and high-temperature operation up to +110°C.



The device is suitable for data communication, pulse width modulation and high voltage safety in automation equipment. Its minimal common mode transient immunity and low supply current make it ideal for galvanic noise isolation and power consumption.



Vishay is expected to gain solid traction across industrial applications on the back of its latest move.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Expanding Optoelectronics Offerings

Apart from VOIH72A, the company recently upgraded its family of infrared (IR) transceiver modules, namely TFBS4xx and TFDU4xx, with its in-house integrated circuit (IC) and surface emitter chip technology. The IR modules incorporate a PIN photodiode, infrared emitter and low power control IC, offering 20% longer link distance and improved ESD robustness to 2 kV for IrDA applications.



Vishay also launched VCNL36828P, a compact, fully integrated proximity sensor featuring a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser. The proximity sensor offers a 20% smaller package, 20% lower idle current and 40% higher sunlight cancellation, enhancing efficiency in space-constrained, battery-powered applications.



The company expanded its opto offerings by introducing three new IR sensor modules, TSMP95000, TSMP96000 and TSMP98000.



These newly released devices, which are designed for remote control systems, bring features like pin-to-pin compatible replacements, wider supply voltage range, smaller bandwidth for better noise strength, higher ESD withstand capability and robust performance under strong DC light.

Strength in Overall Portfolio

Expanding opto offerings bode well for Vishay’s increasing efforts to strengthen its overall product portfolio.



Recently, the company introduced the Vishay Custom Magnetics SGTPL-2516 series of low-profile, space-grade planar transformers for power conversion applications. These devices are designed for harsh environments and offer high dielectric withstand voltage and power.



Vishay also launched Siliconix n-channel SiHR080N60E, its first fourth-generation 600 V E Series power MOSFET in the PowerPAK 8 x 8LR package. The device reduces on-resistance by 27% and resistance times gate charge by 60%, providing higher current in a smaller footprint than devices in the D²PAK package.



All the above-mentioned endeavors to boost its portfolio will likely aid the company’s overall financial performance in the near term.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties and a softening demand environment in the Americas, Europe and Asia remain major concerns for the company. Vishay’s shares have lost 0.2% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 16.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues stands at $3.1 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 10%.



The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, indicating a 64.3% decline from the year-ago figure.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Salesforce CRM, CrowdStrike CRWD and Intuit INTU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Salesforce have gained 8.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRM is 17.45%.



Shares of CrowdStrike have gained 32.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRWD is currently projected at 22.31%.



Shares of Intuit have gained 4.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for INTU is 14.57%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.