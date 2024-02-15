Vishay (VSH) Bolsters MOSFET Offerings With Latest Launch

Vishay Intertechnology VSH launched Siliconix SiSD5300DN, a 30 V n-channel TrenchFET Gen V power MOSFET, offering enhanced thermal performance and increased power density for various power conversion applications.



Notably, the newly launched device is a 35% improvement over previous-generation devices, offering 18% lower on-resistance and lower thermal resistance for reduced conduction and switching losses.



Further, the MOSFET’s PowerPAK 1212-F source flip technology extends the ground pad's area for efficient thermal dissipation, promoting cooler operation. It minimizes the switching area, reducing trace noise impact.



The device boasts a center gate design package that simplifies the parallelization of multiple devices on a single-layer PCB. This technology is suitable for applications like secondary rectification, BMS, buck converters, motor drives, load switches, welding equipment, servers and radio base stations.



Vishay is expected to gain solid traction across various industrial, computer, consumer, and telecom applications on the back of its latest launch.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Expanding MOSFET Offerings

Apart from Siliconix SiSD5300DN, Vishay unveiled synchronous buck regulator modules, namely, SiC931, SiC951 and SiC967, which feature adjustable switching frequencies, current limit, soft start and PMBus 1.3 compliant operation, ensuring ultrafast transient response, tight ripple regulation and loop stability.



Further, offering 69% smaller size than other solutions, these 10.6 mm by 6.5 mm by 3 mm compact devices boast enhanced power density, reduced design complexity and time to market, and a wide input voltage range from 4.5 V to 60 V.



The company also introduced SiHP054N65E, a fourth-generation 650 V E Series power MOSFET, offering high efficiency and power density for telecom, industrial and computing applications, with a 48.2% reduction in on-resistance.



This Siliconix n-channel MOSFET boasts an ultra-low gate charge of 72 nC, resulting in a 1.1% lower figure-of-merit compared to its closest competitor, thus enhancing energy efficiency for server and telecom power supplies.

To Conclude

All the above-mentioned endeavors will enable Vishay to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global power MOSFET market.



Per a Future Market Insights report, the global power MOSFET market is expected to reach $60.1 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% between 2023 and 2033.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties and a softening demand environment across industrial end markets remain major concerns for the company. Vishay’s shares have lost 9.6% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 9.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $733.20 million, indicating a fall of 15.8% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Vishay currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CrowdStrike CRWD, Badger Meter BMI and AMETEK AME. While CrowdStrike currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Badger Meter and AMETEK carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of CrowdStrike have gained 31% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRWD is 36.07%



Shares of Badger Meter have lost 0.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is 12.27%.



Shares of AMETEK have gained 5.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is 9.19%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.